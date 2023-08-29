Man shot, killed during robbery Monday night in Ferguson

Police said the man was walking with another person when they were approached by two masked suspects.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man was shot and killed during a robbery Monday night in Ferguson.

According to Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Glen Owen Drive. A 46-year-old man was walking with another individual when they were approached by two masked suspects.

The suspects stole a purse and fatally shot the man in the chest, Doyle said.

The St. Louis County Police Department took over the ongoing investigation.

No other information was available about the incident or the victim as of Tuesday morning.

