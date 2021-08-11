Woman found shot to death in south St. Louis

The woman's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1100 block of Dover Place, in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

St. Louis police’s homicide division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

