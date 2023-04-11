Man fatally shot early Tuesday in Spanish Lake

St. Louis County officers located the victim just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Riaza Square.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis County police launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Spanish Lake.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded at about 12:25 a.m. to a call regarding shots fired in the 11100 block of Riaza Square. There, they located a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police didn't identify the victim and the investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.