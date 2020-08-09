Man charged in fatal shooting of St. Louis County man

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated Monday to investigate the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Mark Ford

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a St. Louis County man.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated Monday to investigate the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Mark Ford, who was from Breckenridge Hills.

He was shot while visiting a home on the 10700 block of Trask Drive in Dellwood, according to a press release.

Within hours, officers arrested 37-year-old Timothy Lee, of Dellwood. Police listed his address as the 10700 block of Trask.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lee with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.