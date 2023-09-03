Man killed in shooting Sunday afternoon in St. Louis County

The man died at the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a man Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 1:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place where they found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene. Police identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old Taron Robinson, of Spanish Lake.

Police said early investigation showed the victim knew the person who shot him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

