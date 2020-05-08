Man in custody after fatal shooting in north St. Louis County

Officers at the scene said a man in his 20s was shot to death and another man was in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting overnight in north county.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department taped off a large scene early Wednesday morning at Pasadena Boulevard between Roland Boulevard and Lucas Hunt Street. This is near the border of Pasadena Hills and Normandy.

Normandy officers at the scene said a man in his 20s was shot to death and another man was in custody.

The victim's identity has not been released. No further information on the circumstances of the shooting was available.