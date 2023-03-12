Man dead after north St. Louis County shooting Saturday

Police said they performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injury at the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers from St. Louis County police's North County Precinct said the department responded to a call for a shooting shortly after 12:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of Glenvale Court, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injury at the scene. The victim's identity was not released.

A 17-year-old boy who knew the victim was taken into custody, police said.

St. Louis County police's Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.