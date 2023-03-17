Man dies after being found shot in crashed car in St. Louis County

The man died at the hospital, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man died Thursday night after being found shot in a car, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call and ShotSpotter activation in the 10400 block of Monarch Drive in St. Louis County at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday.

At the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound in a car that had crashed into the front yard of a home.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, but he died at the hospital.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons division is actively investigating the man's homicide.

No additional information was released about the victim or the shooting.

Anyone with information on the man's death is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will updated information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.