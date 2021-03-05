Woman dies, man injured after double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died from her injuries after a double shooting in north St. Louis over the weekend.
Just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, St. Louis police were called to the 2000 block of Obear Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. On Monday, police said the woman died from her injuries and identified her as Geniece Johnson.
Police didn’t give an update on the man’s condition but said his vitals were stable.
Anyone with information should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/