Man shot and killed in St. Louis, suspect arrested

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Deron Mitchell

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:14 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 39-year-old Deron Mitchell.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis police’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html