Man shot multiple times in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after being shot several times.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported the shooting just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Greer Avenue in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood.

At the scene, a man was found shot several times. He was not awake or breathing when officers arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not identify the victim.

No other information was given about the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.