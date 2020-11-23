Man killed in triple shooting in St. Louis

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another person was injured in an early Monday morning shooting in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Portland Terrace in the Baden neighborhood just before 1 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Two other men later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police did not release their conditions, but an earlier report described one of the men's injuries as a graze wound.

The man who died is St. Louis' 237th homicide victim of 2020. There were 176 homicides at the same time last year.