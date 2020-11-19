Man shot and killed in parking lot behind St. Louis apartment complex

Police haven't released his identity or information on any possible suspects

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 11:34 p.m. to 700 N. Euclid Avenue, where they found a man shot in the parking lot behind an apartment complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his identity or information on any possible suspects.

A homicide investigation is underway.