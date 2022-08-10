19-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Saint Louis University

The victim's identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Saint Louis University early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at The Icon student apartments across the street from the university.

A SLU public safety officer told 5 On Your Side the man had no connection to the university. The victim's identity has not been released.