Fatal shooting suspect 'at large' near Madison, Illinois, police say

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road, the Granite City Police Department said.

MADISON, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Madison, Ill. on Tuesday, the Granite City Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road where they found two people with gunshot wounds, the department said. One of the victims died at the scene while the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not shared any details about potential suspects, nor whether there are only single or multiple suspects involved.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been requested to assist the Madison Police Department in investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 5 On Your Side for the latest information.

Top St. Louis headlines