Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Walnut Park East neighborhood

The man's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:38 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue for a shooting. This is in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.