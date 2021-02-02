Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
At around 1:38 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue for a shooting. This is in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.
Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.