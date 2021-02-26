Woman, man killed in separate shootings in St. Louis

Both victims were found shot to death in cars

ST. LOUIS — Two people were found shot to death in cars in separate shootings in north St. Louis late Thursday night.

The first shooting happened at around 10:40 p.m. in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

St. Louis police officers responded to the 2300 block of Blair Avenue and found the victim inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Rocoby Rodgers.

The second shooting happened at around 11:43 p.m. in the North Pointe neighborhood.

St. Louis police officers responded to the 8500 Block of Mora Lane and found a woman inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. The car was damaged by bullets, according to the police report.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact St. Louis police’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html