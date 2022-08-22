St. Louis shootings leave 4 dead on Sunday

It was a violent weekend across the City of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 27-year-old Kristopher Steven Blanton of O’Fallon, Missouri.

The second shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Boulevard. Police found the victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 28-year-old David Wells of St. Louis.

The third shooting happened at around 9:38 p.m. in the 3600 block of Montana Street. Police found the victim in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Deionta McCurry.

The fourth shooting happened at around 11:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue. Police responded to the area for a shooting and found the victim on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday afternoon, he had not been identified.

No other information about these shootings has been released.