St. Louis man charged with murder in 68-year-old man’s death

Jimmy Carranco, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 68-year-old man in south St. Louis last week.

Jimmy Carranco, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Jan. 14 at around 9:30 a.m., St. Louis police responded to the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 68-year-old man suffering from puncture wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Blaine Tabares. Both the victim and suspect lived on the same block where the shooting took place, according to a police report.