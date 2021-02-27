Man shot and killed in St. Louis County identified

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Cortney Smith

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Friday evening.

At around 5:50 p.m., St Louis County police responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 11600 block Criterion Avenue in Spanish Lake.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Cortney Smith.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html