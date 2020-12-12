x
Crime

Man charged in fatal St. Louis shooting in July

James Lawrence was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action
Credit: SLMPD
James Lawrence

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a St. Louis man.

James Lawrence was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

At around 2:17 a.m. on July 20, St. Louis police were called to the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 36-year-old Martisse Weathersby.

No other information about the shooting was released.

   

