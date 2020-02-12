Man charged after woman shot and killed in St. Louis

Deionate Robertson was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man has been charged after a woman was shot and killed in St. Louis on Monday.

Deionate Robertson was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

At around 6:42 p.m. on Monday, St. Louis police responded to the 5200 block of Paulian Place for a hold-up. This is near Sherman Park in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman who said she was robbed by the suspect. Officers found a second woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located Robertson near the scene and took him into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.