Suspect arrested after man stabbed to death in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An investigation was underway after a man was stabbed to death in Belleville early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Golfview Court. Police were called to a home for a report of someone being stabbed.
When officers arrived, they found the victim near the entry of the garage. The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, the suspect was found in a wooded area near the home and was taken into custody.
Police said they are still investigating the “specific cause and manner of death.” They don't believe this was a random act of violence and the victim and suspect were both "familiar with each other."
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.