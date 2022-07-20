Suspect arrested after man stabbed to death in Belleville

The victim's identity has not been released.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An investigation was underway after a man was stabbed to death in Belleville early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Golfview Court. Police were called to a home for a report of someone being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the victim near the entry of the garage. The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, the suspect was found in a wooded area near the home and was taken into custody.

Police said they are still investigating the “specific cause and manner of death.” They don't believe this was a random act of violence and the victim and suspect were both "familiar with each other."

