UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 19-year old was fatally stabbed Saturday night.

The University City Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at 9:25 p.m. on the 1200 block of Midland Boulevard. There, they found a 19-year-old man lying on the curb with at least two stab wounds to his torso.

He was not conscious or breathing. He was given first aid and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity hasn't been released.

The University City Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

