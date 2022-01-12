Father charged after 4-year-old son dies from 'abusive head trauma', charging documents say

Blake Dopriak, 23, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a Class A felony.

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A man has been charged in the death of his 4-year-old son. Blake Dopirak, 23, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, which is a Class A felony.

Manchester police said officers responded to an apartment at Waterford West Apartments on Huntington Hill Drive just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 2 for an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. Police said the father told first responders his son suddenly stopped breathing. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died the next evening.

According to police, an autopsy revealed the boy was the victim of a homicide. After an investigation, the boy's father, Dopirak, was arrested.

Charging documents say Dopirak caused the boy to suffer from "abusive head trauma." The documents say the 4-year-old boy died from those injuries.

Documents say Dopirak told detectives he was alone with his son at the time the boy became unresponsive.

Charging documents also say this isn't the first time the boy had head injuries under Dopirak's care. Court records indicate officers were informed that in 2018, the boy "suffered similar non-accidental head injuries while under the care of the defendant" and the boy's mother.

Dopirak was transferred to the St. Louis County jail with a cash-only bond set at $250,000.