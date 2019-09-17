ST. LOUIS — The father of four children injured after a fire broke out while they were alone in an apartment is facing child endangerment charges.

Keith J. Witherspoon Jr. was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Aug. 15 fire that injured his four children.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 15 after someone walking by saw flames coming from a two-family duplex.

RELATED: 4 children hurt in fire after being left alone at St. Louis home

St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson Captain Mosby said the children were hiding during the fire and found in a playroom. The children were left home alone. Three children were in critical condition and the other child was in serious condition.

Captain Mosby said the mom of the children, 27-year-old Crystal Ford, came to the scene after firefighters arrived. She's also facing child endangerment charges.

Last week, the firefighters who rescued the four children were honored with an outstanding achievement award from Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

More local news:

RELATED: Second suspect charged in murder of 15-year-old St. Louis boy

RELATED: Shot fired inside garage at West County Center mall

RELATED: Deputies: Man was locked in dog cage, hit with extension cord in Franklin County basement