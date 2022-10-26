Father-son duo convicted of assault after beating a man over Pokémon Go dispute

On Wednesday, a St. Louis County jury convicted both men of assault in the third degree, which is a Class E felony.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a father and son with assault Wednesday after they attacked another man during a Pokémon Go hunt in Kirkwood four years ago.

Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, were tried and convicted of assault in the third degree, which is a class-E felony.

According to a press release, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office proved beyond doubt that on June 18, 2018, the Matteuzzis assaulted a victim in Kirkwood Park, causing physical injury.

“After a scuffle in the park, Angelo and the victim rolled a 5-foot drop into Walker Lake, then Robert jumped in after them,” according to the press release.

The father, who testified he has worked as a professional lifeguard, held the victim underwater and tried to drown him, the release said. Then, he held the victim while the son punched him over and over and smashed the victim's head into the rocks nearby.

The victim suffered facial cuts, a traumatic eye injury, a broken fingertip, and a detached fingernail.

The Matteuzzis and the victim were opposing teams that competed in Pokémon Go, which is an interactive digital game involving seizing virtual assets embedded in real locations.

They were playing the mobile game in the park when a verbal dispute broke out, ending in physical attacks.

"Grown men — including a man in his 70s — coming to blows over a childish game they are playing is ridiculous, but there was nothing funny about the injuries sustained by the victim, who could have drowned," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "I thank this jury for reminding the Matteuzzis and our community that our parks are for play and relaxation, not violence."

A class-E felony conviction can result in anything from one day up to one year in jail and up to four years in prison or a fine of $10,000.

The jury recommended a sentence for Robert of three days in jail and a fine. They recommended the son serve no prison time with a fine.