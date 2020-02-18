CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Department of Public Safety will give new information this afternoon on the death of Faye Swetlik, the South Carolina girl who vanished in front of her home last week.

Officers have scheduled a 3 p.m. Eastern news conference where they'll release her cause of death as well as that of a neighbor found dead in her neighborhood. WLTX will have live coverage online and on-air.

On Monday, February 10, Swetlik was reported missing by her mother at her home in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce. The girl had come home from school just before 3 p.m but an hour later, she couldn't be found.

A massive search began for the child that involved local police, state police, and even the FBI. Around 11 a.m. Thursday, however, Cayce DPS Chief Byron Snellgrove found Faye's body in some woods not far from her home. Investigators say her remains had not been at that location for a long time.

A piece of evidence found in a garbage can outside of the home of 30-year-old Coty Taylor, a man who lived near Swetlik, led investigators to those woods. That evidence in turn led officers inside Taylor's home, where they found his body.

Investigators said Taylor is linked to Swetlik's death but up until now, have not given further details. However, investigators have said there are no arrests, no persons of interests they're seeking, and that there is no danger to the public.

Police said Taylor had no criminal background and was "not known to law enforcement."

Outpouring of Support, Emotion for Faye Continues

There will be a candlelight vigil for Faye at 5:30 p.m. on the Cayce City Hall's front lawn. That's located at 1800 12th Street in Cayce.

The vigil will last about 30 minutes and will be held rain or shine. Candles will be provided by the city.

A memorial service for Swetlik will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

The family is asking anyone in attendance to wear bright colors in her honor. They say her favorite colors were pink and purple.

At a vigil over the weekend, Faye's parents were in attendance, and thanked the community for their love and support.

A Special Honor

Over the weekend, Faye's body was brought back to Lexington County following her autopsy. Law enforcement from Charleston County and Cayce gave her a police escort from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where the autopsy was performed.

Dozens of people lined up outside the funeral home in Lexington where her body was returned.

Gamecocks Honor Faye

At Monday night's University of South Carolina women's basketball game, the school honored Faye.

First responders who worked the Swetlik case walked out onto the court during the national anthem during the USC basketball game against Vanderbilt.

A memorial image was shown in the arena showing an image of Swetlik smiling, with text that read "In memory of Faye Swetlik."

Who was Faye?

Swetlik was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Cayce DPS Chief Byron Snellgrove talked during her disappearance a little bit about the kind of girl Swetlik was.

"Faye is a bubbly, energetic," he said at the time. "Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her. When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Snellgrove said the girl loved dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside.

Foutz and Collins said Faye liked to collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says the family friend. "A smile that would melt your heart."