FBI launching campaign to improve reporting of hate crimes in Missouri

The FBI said hate crimes are traditionally underreported. They hope to improve that by telling people where the crimes can be reported

ST. LOUIS — The FBI is starting a public awareness campaign in the St. Louis area focusing on hate crimes.

The FBI said there were 7,759 hate crime incidents across the country in 2020, the highest in 12 years. In Missouri, there were 115 reported hate crimes, the highest in nine years.

At a Wednesday press conference, Special Agent Richard Quinn said the actual number of hate crimes is likely higher than that.

"We still think that hate crimes are underreported across the country and Missouri," Quinn said. "There are probably multiple reasons for that but I think one of them is a lack of understanding and clarity about to whom you should report a hate crime and how you should do it."

The campaign will include ads on the radio, social media, buses, billboards and at gas stations. The main goal is to get the word out about how to report hate crimes.

The FBI investigates all hate crimes at a national level, and there are two ways to report them to the FBI.