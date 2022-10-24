FBI looking for photos, video of south St. Louis school shooting

The FBI is assisting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in the ongoing investigation. On Twitter, the FBI said it is looking for all photos and videos.

ST. LOUIS — The FBI is looking for any photos or videos related to the deadly shooting at a south St. Louis high school on Monday.

Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at Central VPA High School. The suspect also died.

You can submit your photos or videos online. For more information, click here.

Police said the suspect was a man around 20 years old. They haven’t been able to positively identify him at this time.

Do you have any pictures or videos from today's shooting at Central VPA High School in St. Louis? #FBI St. Louis and @SLMPD are asking for your help to submit them here: https://t.co/VuGK0wbVH9 pic.twitter.com/Iw7bP2nzr4 — FBI St. Louis (@FBIStLouis) October 24, 2022

At around 9:10 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Central VPA High School at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street for an active shooter.

St. Louis police officers arrived within a few minutes of the initial call and made entry into the school, according to Interim Police Chief Michael Sack. As students were running out of the building, they told officers there was a shooter armed with a long gun.

While exchanging gunfire with police, the suspect was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Students said they had to jump from windows to escape the school.

Central VPA High School shares a campus with Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience which was also evacuated.

Students from both schools were taken to Gateway STEM to reunite with their parents.