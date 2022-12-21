Man already in federal prison for Trooper Hopkins' death pleads guilty to murder

The state sentence will continue after he is released from federal prison, and Grant will not be eligible for parole until he is 82 years old.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The man already in prison in connection with the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday.

Christopher R. Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 37 years in state prison. The state sentence will continue after he is released from federal prison, and Grant will not be eligible for parole until he is 82 years old.

In 2021, Grant pleaded guilty to six charges including use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug tracking crime, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of distributing crack cocaine.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with credit for time served.

Grant lived in the East St. Louis home where Trooper Nick Hopkins and other officers were serving a search warrant for drug offenses one morning back in August 2019. Hopkins was helping set up hooks and chains to the steel bars protecting Grant’s home in an effort to forcibly remove them from the front door, prosecutors said. As he turned around to walk away, he was shot by someone inside the home, police said.

Grant said he had been sleeping on a couch in the living room when he woke up to sounds on his front porch. Grant claimed he thought he was being robbed, which had happened to him about two weeks before, so he pulled out a .9mm gun and fired three shots toward the front door. One of the shots struck and killed Hopkins. Hopkins later died at a hospital.

Hopkins was 33 years old at the time. He was a 10-year veteran with ISP and was married with three children. He had three sisters and two brothers, and one of his brothers served in another police department in Illinois.

Grant was originally charged with eight counts, but as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges for possessing and using a firearm during a federal drug crime.

The plea did not change the statutory penalties he would face.