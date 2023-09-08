St. Louis gas station employee arrested after returning fire during armed robbery

The gas station employee, who is a convicted felon, returned fire after the robber shot at him during a confrontation.

ST. LOUIS — A gas station employee who is a convicted felon was arrested after returning fire during a hold-up at a St. Louis gas station early Friday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. at the Mobil Gas Mart at 11050 Riverview Drive.

The clerk told police a man entered the store with a T-shirt wrapped around his face. The suspect walked to the counter and demanded money, and the clerk complied as he believed the suspect to be armed.

When he opened the register the suspect reached over the counter and began removing cash.

An employee noticed the robbery and attempted to stop the suspect as he was leaving the gas station. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the employee.

The employee then pulled out his gun and returned fire.

The suspect then fled from the business with cash from the register.

Police arrested the employee, a 58-year-old man who is a convicted felon, and seized his firearm. Felons are prohibited from owning guns in Missouri.

No injuries were reported.