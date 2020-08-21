Man who pulled gun on Berkeley officer was not legally allowed to have it, federal charge says

When an officer approached a group of people loitering outside an apartment building, one of them confronted the officer and pulled out a gun

BERKELEY, Mo. — A man who pulled a gun on a police officer in Berkeley, Missouri, was not legally allowed to own the gun, federal charges said Thursday.

Wayne Banks, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an incident on Aug. 16.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the officer saw Banks and a large group of people on the parking lot of an apartment complex that had "no loitering" signs posted.

According to court documents, when the officer approached the group and told them to go back inside, Banks confronted him. The documents said Banks punched the officer in the head and pointed a gun at him.

Officers were eventually able to take Banks into custody and recovered the gun he pointed at the officer, a semiautomatic pistol.