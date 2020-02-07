2 indicted for armed robbery of St. Louis 7-Eleven

Officers searched the suspects' vehicle and found a trash bag containing $90, the 7-Eleven cash register drawer and a pistol

ST. LOUIS — Two convicted felons have been indicted for the robbery of a St. Louis 7-Eleven on June 20.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Monte Kent, 32 and Harvey Cameron, 29, both of St. Louis, were indicted on charges of robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Cameron was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Kent drove a black Cadillac sedan to the 7-Eleven and at 5350 Chippewa Street and stayed in the car while Cameron entered the store with a pistol and a trash bag.

Once inside the store, Cameron pointed the gun at a 7-Eleven employee and demanded the cash register drawer. Cameron then put the entire drawer into the trash bag and then entered the black Cadillac with Kent and drove away.

Shortly after the robbery, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department located a black Cadillac on Blair Avenue that matched the description of the car used in the robbery.

Once officers announced their presence, Kent and Cameron sped off, recklessly driving through the City of St. Louis until the two suspects hit a dead end. Cameron and Kent then exited the car and ran until they were eventually caught by the pursuing officers.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a trash bag containing $90, the 7-11 cash register drawer, and a pistol

If convicted, the charge of robbery carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a minimum sentence of seven years, and felon in possession carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on all charges.