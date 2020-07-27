x
crime

Police pulled over a man driving on the sidewalk, here's what they found in his car

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody after police found narcotics and a gun in the car
Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS — Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department pulled over a car driving on the sidewalk on July 23.

The car was pulled over in the Southwest Garden neighborhood in the 2000 block of Maury Avenue. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody. Police said he was in possession of narcotics, and a gun was also recovered from the scene.

Police shared an update on Monday that showed the narcotics that were in the car at the time of the traffic stop. It was over 470 grams of Fentanyl, which is just over one pound.

