FENTON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an armed robbery occurred at a Fenton gas station Wednesday morning.

Police said two people went into the Quik Stop at 1091 Gravois Road in Fenton around 6:15 a.m. and demanded an employee give them the cash register.

The employee believed one of the robbers had a rifle. The robbers also used a claw hammer to bust open a few of the machines they had in the gas station.

Both robbers left the scene with a cash register and cash that they took out of the machines.

The employee was not injured.

Police have not provided a description of the robbers or getaway car.

