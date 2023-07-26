Fenton man charged in 2nd April robbery

Marcus Rogers in being held on $100,000 bond in connection with two alleged robberies in Fenton just days apart.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Fenton, Missouri, man was charged this week, months after he allegedly broke into a home and pointed a gun at one of the people inside.

Marcus Rogers, 49, was charged with first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm and multiple other crimes in connection with the April 5 incident.

The victims told police Rogers got into their home and stole a shotgun from the basement. When one of the people in the home tried to confront him, Rogers pointed the gun at them. He then ran off.

Before the victims called police, officers spotted Rogers in the area near the home and pursued him because he was the suspect in another robbery. He was eventually taken into custody in Jefferson County.

Police found the shotgun in the backyard of another home. DNA evidence on the gun matched Rogers', police said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, stealing a firearm, armed criminal action and illegal use of a weapon for the April 5 robbery.

Rogers was already facing charges in connection with the alleged crime spree in April.

On April 1, Rogers allegedly smashed a clerk at a Phillips 66 in the head with a six-pack multiple times. Police said video evidence then showed him stealing lottery tickets and running off.

Police said he was later seen on security video cashing those stolen lottery tickets at a different location.

He was charged on April 7 with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

He is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond.