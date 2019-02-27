ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who has been a paramedic for the Fenton Fire Protection District for five years has been suspended without pay after he was charged with child abuse.

Jason Lee, a 35-year-old Glencoe man, was charged with felony child abuse. Investigators said he recklessly shook and dropped a 3-month-old baby on Jan.3, causing a brain bleed. He was not working as a paramedic at the time of the incident.

Fenton Fire Chief Thomas G. Steitz said Lee was a model employee and had no issues with his work performance in his five years with the district. Steitz said Lee was suspended without pay when he was charged and will remain suspended without pay until the legal process can play out.