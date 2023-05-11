Ferguson police, FBI seek help finding masked bank robber, getaway driver

Police did not say how much cash was taken or if the suspect was armed during the robbery.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department and FBI are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery and are asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on camera leaving the scene.

According to a post on the Ferguson Police Department's Facebook page, the robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Bank located at 201 North Florissant Road in Ferguson.

The robbery suspect has been described as around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt and pants while carrying a black backpack.

Surveillance video caught the suspect leaving the bank and getting away in a gray SUV, which was being driven by a second suspect wearing a white T-shirt. The SUV has black and silver alloy wheels.

Ferguson Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the US Bank at 201 N. Florissant road... Posted by Ferguson Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2023

The suspects were last seen traveling westbound on Airport Road. Police did not say how much cash was taken or whether the suspect(s) were armed or not.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100. Calls are anonymous.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.