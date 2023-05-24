Ferguson man allegedly threw bleach, fired shot at partner

The man allegedly threw bleach on his partner and her belongings as she tried to pick up her things from their shared apartment.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 33-year-old man with domestic assault and armed criminal action for allegedly throwing bleach at his partner and shooting at her.

According to the Ferguson Police Department, 33-year-old Jeremy Jackson threw bleach on his partner and her belongings as she tried to pick up her things from their shared Ferguson Avenue apartment on Sunday. Police said he then pointed a gun at her and shot in her direction when she ran away.

“Violence is never the answer when someone moves on from a relationship,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. “In this instance, I’m just grateful the victim in this case was not seriously harmed.”

Jackson was charged with first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in connection with the incident. He faces five to 15 years in prison for the first-degree charge, up to one year in jail or four years in prison with a fine of $10,000 for the third-degree charge and up to 15 years in prison served consecutively for armed criminal action.

As of Wednesday, Jackson was being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777. ALIVE also has hotline specifically for those in Franklin County at 800-941-9144.

The Women's Safe House can be reached 24 hours a day at 314-772-4535.