Man, woman killed in double shooting Monday night in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting at a Ferguson apartment complex late Monday night.

The Ferguson Police Department responded at 11:46 p.m. to a call for shots fired on the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road, at the Canfield Green Apartments.

A man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds; the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. As of 2 a.m., police did not release their identities.

A parking lot in the area was taped off while police looked for evidence. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist counted 17 evidence markers next to a white four-door sedan.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ferguson police.