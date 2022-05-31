Ferguson man charged in deadly south St. Louis shooting

The man was pronounced dead a short time later, but he has not been identified.

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month.

DeAndre Wilkes, a 43-year-old Ferguson, Missouri, man, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified man on May 14.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street at around 10:30 p.m. Police said they were called to the area for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later, but he has not been identified.

According to online court documents, Wilkes is being held without bond.

