Man fatally shot after firing at officers, Ferguson police say

Police were originally called for a man flourishing a handgun. He opened fire when they arrived, authorities said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police shot and killed a man who fired at officers Sunday night, authorities said.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said police were called to the 600 block of Carson Rd. shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a man flourishing a handgun. When they arrived, the man fired at them.

They requested backup, and several area departments responded, including the North County Police Cooperative and St. Louis County Police Department.

Officers located the suspect, who was ordered to show his hands. He fired two more shots at police, McCall said.

St. Louis County and North County Cooperative officers returned fire, striking him on the 600 block of Tiggin Avenue, two blocks south of the original address.

CPR and other life-saving measures were performed at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not been released.

No officers were struck in the incident. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading he investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in St. Louis County in less than 12 hours. Sunday morning, St. Louis County police fatally shot a man who had been firing his gun indiscriminately at homes in a Jennings neighborhood, striking a neighbor.