Ferguson police investigating after teen found shot to death

Ferguson police are still investigating.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department is investigating the death of a teen found in the backyard of a home Thursday morning.

In a press release, police said they believe the death was related to an attempted carjacking they investigated earlier in the day.

Police said they were called to the area of Highmont Drive and South Hartnett Avenue for a report of suspicious people dressed in all black checking cars in the area. While investigating, police heard gunshots and went to find the cause.

They said they found a car driving slowly in the area with bullet holes in the windshield and passenger window.

When they stopped the driver and asked him what happened, the driver said someone tried to carjack him.

The driver said he thought he saw a gun in the potential carjacker, so he pulled out his own gun and shot.

The driver's description matched the description of the description from the initial call, but police could not find anyone who matched that description in the area.

Police then processed the driver's car and gun as potential evidence and left the scene.

About six hours later, police were called to a home less than a block away on Dames Court after a homeowner spotted a body in their backyard.

When officers arrived, they found a male they estimated was between 15 and 18 years old lifeless on the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he had apparent gunshot wounds that may have occurred while he was running away.

Police said he was wearing all black and had "numerous other items" around him that the homeowner said did not belong to the residents, leading them to believe his death and the events earlier in the day were related.