Ferguson police looking for man suspected of shooting, killing 2 women

Police said the man then drove off before officers could arrive. Police said he was last seen driving a black, two-door Cadillac sedan

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department is looking for the man they said shot and killed two women Saturday night.

In a press release, the police department said the incident started as an argument outside the home on Meadowcrest Drive at around 7 p.m. They said one woman showed up at the house to confront someone who lived there, and two other women arrived a short time later.

A family member of the person who lived at the home tried to intervene, but one of the women assaulted the family member. The three women then forced their way into the home. Two of them began destroying things inside the home and the third was flourishing a gun.

When the family member came back into the house, he shot at the woman who was flourishing the gun. The gunfire hit the armed woman and another woman, killing both of them.

