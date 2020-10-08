4 people arrested after protest turns violent outside Ferguson PD

Police said the crowd of 100 people was peaceful, but a small group ignored orders, threw objects at officers and vandalized the property

FERGUSON, Mo. — Four people were arrested after a peaceful protest escalated outside the Ferguson Police Department Sunday night.

It happened on the sixth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death.

Ferguson police said the group of about 100 people started peaceful outside their parking lot. Officers blocked traffic on South Florissant Road to keep protesters safe as they demonstrated in the street in front of the police department.

However, at one point, a small group in the crowd broke through the bicycle barricades that were tied together blocking people from entering the police department parking lot.

Police said some people in this smaller group ignored their warnings to not enter the property. At this point, police said some people in the crowd started throwing objects at officers.

Photos shared on the Ferguson Police Department Facebook page show a metal screw and stick left behind at the scene, which were thrown at officers, police said, adding that bottles also were thrown.

Police said some members of the crowd also damaged property by ripping off letters of the Ferguson Police Department sign. Spray paint was used on the road, sidewalk and parking lot.

Ferguson police said some rioters continued to throw objects at police and the crowd wouldn’t break up despite multiple announcements over a speakerphone.

Four people were arrested: two 22-year-old men, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who had an arrest warrant out of St. Louis. Police said they used pepper spray during their encounter with the suspects.

The day started on a much more somber note. Sunday, Aug. 9 marked six years since Michael Brown Jr. was killed by a Ferguson police officer.

There was a memorial service earlier Sunday. People came together to remember Brown. Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong attended the memorial and talked about bringing the community together.

“We are working day in and day out to try to get to the place that we all wanna be, where no matter what color you are, no matter what kind of uniform you wear, no matter where you’re from or what you do, you can walk down the street and feel safe,” Chief Armstrong said.