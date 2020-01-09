Man hospitalized after shooting in Ferguson Monday evening

Police said early investigation indicates the suspect and victim knew each other

FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Ferguson Monday evening.

According to the Ferguson Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot near the T-Mobile store at 10887 W. Florissant Ave. around 5:50 p.m.

One man in his mid-20s had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. Police said early investigation indicates the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect is still on the loose.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.



