Person crashes into street sign after shots fired at car in Ferguson

The Ferguson Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 314-522-3100

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a car crashed into a street sign after shots were fired at the car Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to the 30 block of North Elizabeth Road at around 8:30 after a report of shots fired. Police said the ShotSpotter technology in the area reported 13 shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a car crashed into a street sign. The driver said someone inside an unknown vehicle fired shots at the car that was crashed into the street sign. Police said the unknown vehicle fled the scene and has not been found.