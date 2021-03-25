10-year-old boy shot while sleeping in his bed in Festus

Police have not released the boy’s condition but described the injury as non-life-threatening. Police wouldn’t specify where on the boy’s body he was shot

FESTUS, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy was shot while inside his own bedroom in Festus. Police believe the gunfire came from someone outside his house.

Festus police received a call about a shooting just after midnight Thursday in the 100 block of Lilac Drive. Shortly after, a resident called to say her son had been hit by a bullet. The child's parents said they heard three loud bangs and then discovered their son was injured.

The boy was sleeping in his bedroom when he was shot, Festus Police Chief Timothy Lewis said.

The boy’s parents took him to a nearby hospital. Police have not released the boy’s condition but described the injury as non-life-threatening. Police wouldn’t specify where on the boy’s body he was shot.

Festus police told 5 On Your Side officers who responded to the scene noticed several bullet holes in the child’s bedroom. Officers searched the area for a suspect and other evidence.

Police have video of a person walking in the neighborhood shortly before the shooting. The police department said they plan to release the video sometime Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Festus Police Department at 636-937-3646.

This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.