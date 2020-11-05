Police looking for suspect in Festus double shooting

Police said a motive for the shooting hasn't been determined

FESTUS, Mo. — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Festus Saturday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Meyer Road and Highway P. Officers found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, including in the leg, abdomen and the side of her face. They also found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his back who had run home to get help.

Both victims told police that they had spent some time by the nearby creek and returned to the woman's vehicle to find her window broken. An unidentified man then walked up to them and began shooting for unknown reasons.

The suspect then left the area. Investigators are working to find him.

The man was treated at the hospital and released a few hours later. The woman is still in the hospital; her condition wasn't given but police said her vitals were stable.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined. The scope of the interaction between the three was still unclear, the sheriff's office said.